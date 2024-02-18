Police officer charged after crashing in Nowra during alleged street race

A police officer has been charged with street racing following an investigation into a crash at Nowra last year.
About 7.15pm on Friday, November 16, officers from Nowra Traffic Highway Patrol were patrolling the Princes Highway, when they came across a BMW that had crashed near the intersection of Moss Street, hitting a power pole.
The driver, a 21-year-old off-duty police officer - was uninjured and spoken to by officers.
Police also spoke to the 18-year-old driver of a second vehicle.
Following an investigation the 21-year-old man - a constable attached to a command in the Southern Region - was issued a court attendance notice for organising or promoting a race between vehicles, dangerous driving and negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm).
Police will allege in court that the two vehicles were involved in a street race prior to the crash.
The man is due to appear before Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, April 2.
His license was also suspended, and his employment status is under review.
Inquiries into the crash are continuing.
