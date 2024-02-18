South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Police officer charged after crashing in Nowra during alleged street race

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 19 2024 - 12:24pm, first published 7:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A police officer has been charged with street racing following an investigation into a crash at Nowra last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.