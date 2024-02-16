Off-duty police officer charged with street racing in Nowra

An off-duty police officer has been charged with street racing following an investigation into a crash at Nowra last year.
About 7.15pm on November 16, 2023, officers from Nowra Traffic Highway Patrol were patrolling the Princes Highway, when they came across a BMW that had lost control and crashed near the intersection of Moss Street, hitting a power pole.
The driver, a 21-year-old man - was uninjured and spoken to by officers.
Police also spoke to the 18-year-old driver of a second vehicle.
Following an investigation, the 21-year-old man - a constable attached to a command in the Southern Region - was issued a court attendance notice yesterday (February 16, 2024), for organise, promote race between vehicles, drive recklessly or furiously or speed manner dangerous and negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm).
Police will allege in court that the two vehicles were involved in a street race prior to the crash.
The man is due to appear before Nowra Local Court on April 2.
His licence was also suspended, and his employment status is under review.
Inquiries continue.
