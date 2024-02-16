South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Off-duty police officer charged with street racing in Nowra

Updated February 17 2024 - 9:20am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Off-duty police officer charged with street racing in Nowra
Off-duty police officer charged with street racing in Nowra

An off-duty police officer has been charged with street racing following an investigation into a crash at Nowra last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.