South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Five rescued after two boats stranded off Sussex Inlet and Jervis Bay

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated February 16 2024 - 5:37pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine Rescue crew members on Sussex Inlet 20 assisting in a rescue mission on Friday afternoon, February 16. Picture by MRNSW
Marine Rescue crew members on Sussex Inlet 20 assisting in a rescue mission on Friday afternoon, February 16. Picture by MRNSW

Five people have been rescued off the Illawarra Coast on Friday, February 16.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.