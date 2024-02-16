Five rescued after two boats stranded off Sussex Inlet and Jervis Bay

Five people have been rescued off the Illawarra Coast on Friday, February 16.
In two seperate rescue missions, Marine Rescue crews from Jervis Bay and Sussex Inlet came to the aid of boaters stranded offshore with mechanical failure.
At just after 11am radio operations at Jervis Bay took a call for assistance from a fisherman on VHF channel 16 after his 6.5 metre boat lost power 13 kilometres off Jervis Bay.
Marine Rescue NSW Illawarra Inspector Stuart Massey said the disabled vessel had two men and two children on board.
"Marine Rescue NSW vessel Jervis Bay 41 was deployed for the rescue mission," he said. "Conditions were average with bumpy seas.
"JB 41 reached the disabled vessel and towed it back to Murrays Beach boat ramp along with the four persons on board. Because of the conditions and distance involved, it took over an hour to return the vessel and people to shore."
Inspector Massey said Marine Rescue volunteers treated some of the people for seasickness when they arrived at the boat ramp.
The stranded vessel had a working marine radio, a factor saving them from being stranded at sea for a long time, inspector Massey said.
As the the Jervis Bay unit was towing the boat the Marine Rescue unit at Sussex Inlet received a call to help a boater stranded seven kilometres offshore.
"A volunteer crew was assembled quickly with Sussex Inlet 20 tasked for the mission," Inspector Massey said.
"The sole boater and his vessel are currently being returned to Sanctuary Point.
"Marine Rescue NSW units often have multiple responses happening at the same time and today's incidents off the Illawarra Coast highlight the operational readiness and efficiency of our volunteers to respond swiftly to boaters in need."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.