Lucky driver escapes uninjured after crash closes road in Sanctuary Point

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing his car in Larmer Avenue on Friday, February 16.
The driver was not injured when the car travelling on the wet road collided with a power pole during the morning, although both the car and pole were damaged in the incident.
The crash about 7.25am also brought down power lines, resulting in Endeavour Energy having to call in its technicians.
The crash resulted in a section of Larmer Avenue near the service station being closed to traffic, while emergency personnel made the scene safe and started investigations into how the accident occurred.
