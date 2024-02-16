South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Lucky driver escapes uninjured after crash closes road in Sanctuary Point

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 16 2024 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing his car in Larmer Avenue on Friday, February 16.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.