Missing man is believed to have travelled through Nowra to a remote area

Police have again appealing for help to find a man believed to be in a remote area on the South Coast.
Luke Vera, 26, was last seen at a home in Fairy Meadow about 5pm on Friday January 12.
However he is believed to have travelled south through Nowra in his blue Hyundai Getz, with registration DPG84Q.
Further inquiries indicated he could be in remote parts of the South Coast.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Luke's welfare.
Luke is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of a thin build, with brown eyes, black hair, and a goatee moustache and beard.
Anyone with information into Luke's whereabouts or CCTV/dash cam footage of the vehicle, is urged to contact Wollongong Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
