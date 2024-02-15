Nowra's Fresh Food Market enjoys a strong start in a new venue

The Nowra CBD Fresh Food Market attracted a strong response during its first day at a new venue.
After more than eight months operating in Jellybean Park, the market moved to Harry Sawkins Park for the first time on Thursday, February 15.
And the move brought a number of first-time shoppers, while stall holders enjoyed the extra space and more scenic surrounds.
The 16 stalls for the first market offered everything from plants to pork products, organic vegetables to herbs, spices and spicy sauces - all coming from local producers.
Organiser Jessica Bromley was happy with the response to the new location, saying the venue offered more options and opportunities than Jellybean Park.
She said it was also easier to offer power to all market sites at the new location.
Fellow organiser Alison Henry said the opening day went well, and she was excited by the the many ideas of what could be achieved at the park.
That excitement was shared by the shoppers, who enjoyed the park's settings.
The market is being held at the venue each Thursday from 2 to 6pm.
It relocated from Jellybean Park after the Nowra CBD Revitalisation Committee withdrew its permit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.