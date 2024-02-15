Get a sneak peak to this weekend's Kangaroo Valley Agriculture Show

This year's Kangaroo Valley Agriculture Show will open it's gates this weekend on February 16 and 17, as sponsors, volunteers and committee members are hard at work.
Preparations are underway, judging has commenced, rides are being established and Kangaroo Valley Show president Stephen Wilson said it's been a busy lead up to the show.
"This time tomorrow all of this will be filled with stalls, animals and horses," he said.
This year exhibited artworks were judged by well respected Moss Vale artist Gordon Richard's, adding an additional special touch to the show, said art steward Karen Barker.
The Kangaroo Valley show acts as a way for the region to showcase their outstanding agriculture and horticulture, educating the public and entertaining with games, rides, live entertainment and so much more.
The show society is entirely volunteer run, with people volunteering for decades as part of the show to ensure a great show returns year after year.
The show will feature their well received tent talks, will local experts sharing their knowledge on all things from dairy farming to motor mechanics and more.
The Outback Stockman will also make a return, with a whip cracking show along with sheep dog trials, milking demonstrations, Indigenous workshops and old school machinery on show.
Tickets can be purchased online, or at the gate upon arrival to the Kangaroo Valley Showground.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.