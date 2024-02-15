Shoalhaven residents being 'short changed' on mobile internet access

Shoalhaven residents are being badly let down when it comes to mobile internet access and it seems nothing is about to change.
Like millions of Australians with a poor NBN connection, many of the Shoalhaven's residents and visitors have been turning to 5G, which offers very fast broadband.
However, as more people make the switch the telco networks are struggling to deliver the internet speeds they advertise.
South Coast resident Laurie Patton is a former executive director of globally recognised lobby group Internet Australia and says we are being short changed by Telstra.
"When we moved here we tried the NBN. It was useless. No surprise. So we signed up with Telstra's 5G broadband service," he said.
"Three years ago we could pull down 300 to 400 megabits per second.
"These days we often battle to manage 50. Sometimes it's down to single figures," Mr Patton said.
When Telstra's net profit reached a massive $2.1 billion last year, a 13 per cent increase, CEO Vicki Brady told shareholders this was based on the performance of the mobile business.
But said not enough was being invested into looking after customers.
The South Coast was one of the busiest tourist areas in the state, he said, yet Telstra was not taking that into account when provisioning its mobile towers.
"The worst times are during school holidays and long weekends when tourist numbers peak," Mr Patton said.
In fact the situation was so bad over the Christmas holidays that some Berry businesses were unable to use EFTPOS services and could only accept payments in cash, according to Berry Chamber of Commerce and Tourism president Kate Dezarnaulds.
Even this week a service offering free breast screening had been unable to download files because the internet coverage was so poor.
"It's terrible," Ms Dezarnaulds said.
"The mobile network is so jammed people can't even send text messages in the evening."
Mr Patton said he was keen to see things improve, not just for his family but for everyone on the coast - especially businesses relying on the internet to serve their customers.
He had been lobbying the Telstra CEO, but was disappointed with her office's response.
In a letter received this week Telstra said it had no plans to fix the problem.
"It's taken months of persistence but finally Telstra has effectively conceded that they have under-provisioned the transmitter we connect to at Shoalhaven Heads," Mr Patton said.
"They know there's a problem, but they refuse to do anything."
Mr Patton said there were similar problems with other towers around Nowra.
"The telcos are big profitable businesses that use wireless spectrum belonging to all Australians," he said.
"They pay to access it, but they should nevertheless be required to deliver a comprehensive service that meets our needs as paying customers.
"At a time when more people are working remotely and more business is done via the internet a decent broadband connection is essential for most people.
"Why should people in regional areas be treated like second class citizens?" Mr Patton said.
Before the last federal election Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Communications Minister Michelle Rowland pledged to "significantly boost mobile coverage and NBN speeds in Gilmore".
That included $3.5 million to address mobile black spots along the Princes Highway, particularly from Batemans Bay to Ulladulla, a further $3 million to improve mobile coverage in communities including Worrigee and Kangaroo Valley with severe coverage issues, and expanding full-fibre NBN access to about 45,000 more homes and businesses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.