Huskisson Memory Walk & Jog is this weekend, raising funds for Dementia Australia

Dementia Australia are calling on walkers and joggers across the Shoalhaven to join the Huskisson Memory Walk & Jog, this weekend.
Raising funds and awareness to support Australian families impacted by dementia, the event has already received over 160 registrations, and people can still sign up on the day of the event, or register online before hand.
Held on Saturday, February 17 at Voyager Park Huskisson, anyone and everyone, at any fitness level is welcome.
Dementia Australia chief executive Maree McCabe AM said it is fantastic to see Huskisson locals throwing their support behind Memory Walk & Jog.
"We hope everyone will consider joining us," Ms McCabe said.
"It's estimated that 65 per cent of people living with dementia live in the community.
"This could be a family member, a friend or a neighbour. It could be anyone in our community. By walking, jogging, or running, raising money and awareness, you will help the countless families impacted by dementia in Huskisson and across Australia."
This event will be one of 22 Memory Walk & Jog events being held across Australia in 2024 and participants can register as an individual or a team, to remember a loved one or support those currently living with dementia.
Each event offers a wonderful opportunity for people impacted by dementia and their supporters to come together, walk or run, at any fitness level, and to raise money and share
If this story has prompted any questions or concerns, please call the National Dementia Helpline 1800 100 500 (24 hours, 7 days a week) or visit dementia.org.au.
