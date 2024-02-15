Nowra Community Food Store's new partnership set to support vulnerable residents

The Nowra Community Food Store (NCFS) and Beyond Empathy's 'BE Studios' have collaborated on a new project, aiming to support vulnerable Shoalhaven residents access much needed services.
The collaboration includes a series of short explainer videos on NCFS and how locals can access the low-cost grocery story.
The videos include how to access NCFS, how the grocery store works including how it's supplied, about the organisation and how people can support them.
The videos can be viewed here.
In return NCFS have been providing coaching sessions to assist BE Studios digital media agency to develop a social enterprise model to increase sustainability and partner with communities in financial stress.
NCFS managing director Jemma Tribe said that customers of BE Studios would not only receive a high quality service, but also support their social purpose.
"We couldn't be happier with what they've produced for us and having witnessed the work they do with young people," Ms Tribe said.
"I really encourage local businesses to support them."
BE Studios specialise in artistic projects which explore creativity, culture and lived experience through fictional stories, they aim to then amplify those stories to a national audience.
BE Studios chief executive Alice McClintock said they launched the social enterprise arm of Beyond Empathy to build financial sustainability, reduce dependency on government funding and ensure their arts projects were led by local communities.
They often partner with neighbourhoods which experience hardship, co-design arts projects and equipped young people with practical production skills like filmmaking, photography, film-based storytelling, live streaming, music production, podcast production and more, which also created employment opportunities.
"BE Studios pairs experienced BE staff and creative producers with young, emerging arts leaders from community projects to deliver services to clients," Ms McClintock said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.