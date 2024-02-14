Mayor hits back after Gareth Ward calls for Performance Improvement Order

Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley has hit back at Kiama MP Gareth Ward and his call for the State Government to take action against Shoalhaven Council.
Amid the continuing fallout over council's suggested 44 per cent rate rise, Mr Ward last week called on Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig to intervene.
"This council needs improvement performance orders, and it needs them today," Mr Ward told State Parliament.
The orders were needed "to correct the precarious financial position of the council", and "would provide the guidance and direction required and external oversight and force to necessitate a change of direction", he said.
However Mr Ward stopped short of calling for the council to be sacked as "I wouldn't want to deprive the community of that opportunity at the September Local Government elections."
His call centred on the 44 per cent rate rise over three years recommended by independent consultants to council, as a way of rebuilding financial resources decimated by repeated natural disasters.
The suggested rate rise was put out for public comment before ultimately being rejected by councillors, who decided to not apply for a rise above the 4.5 per cent rate pegging limit.
While Mr Ward claimed the proposed rate rise "was the brainchild of the Labor-Greens coalition on the council," and council was "in huge financial difficulties because of years of Greens-Labor mismanagement", Cr Findley called on him to back up his claims.
"I challenge Gareth Ward to give some solid evidence, some concrete evidence to the community about what he thinks the Greens Labor alliance has done, because all he's about is political rhetoric ahead of an election to support his political friends, and his comments are irrelevant and without fact," Cr Findley said.
She described the coalition between Green and Labor councillors as "a goodwill alliance that occurred in 2021 because we wanted to see some change in Shoalhaven."
But, "The change has been very difficult and slow to get because of the financial woes," Cr Findley said.
Council's financial problems went back far beyond the current council term, she said.
"He [Mr Ward] has got a hide trying to blame the current council for the continual woes facing Shoalhaven Council, because the current councillors have only been elected for two years, and have been trying desperately to mop up the issues," Cr Findley said.
She called on Mr Ward to work with council to help improve things for Shoalhaven residents.
"The member for Kiama thinks he is an expert because he was there for a little while but times have moved on, and it would be really good if he stuck up for council and stopped the State Government from cost shifting, which is costing ratepayers across all NSW local government areas an average of $486 per year," Cr Findley said.
That included council's fight to be reclassified as a regional area for its waste levies, which would be a major saving for ratepayers.
Mr Ward said it was not unprecedented for State Governments to issue performance improvement orders to councils, as one had been imposed on Kiama Municipal Council.
The Local Government Department said a performance improvement order provided a mechanism for early intervention to support a council to remedy an existing or emerging issue.
An order could be issued if the Local Government Minister reasonably considered action needed to be taken to improve the performance of a council.
A PIO could include any actions the minister considered necessary to improve or restore the proper or effective functioning of the council.
More details on performance improvement orders can be found here.
