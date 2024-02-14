Nowra Fresh Food Market resurrected in a new home

The Nowra Fresh Food Market is back on, after a flurry of discussions and negotiations found a new home for the popular event.
After the market planned for Jellybean Place on Thursday, February 8 was cancelled at the 11th hour due to the permit being withdrawn, organiser Jessica Bromley has secured a new location in Harry Sawkins Park.
It will allow the market to go ahead on Thursday, February 15, with extra attractions and stallholders.
Ms Bromley said "heaps more stalls" were expected for the first market at the new venue, amid plenty of interest generated by social media discussion about the shock cancellation.
That included stalls not seen before at the market, and other stalls returning after only visiting occasionally.
And with the space on offer in Harry Sawkins Park, "There's a lot more room for different events and options and expansion," Ms Bromley said.
That included possibly screening a movie every month of two, she said, for people to watch while enjoying some of the food on offer.
The new venue also meant stallholders no longer had the restrictions of the alcohol-free zone that applied to Jellybean Park.
Ms Bromley said the market regularly had two distilleries and a winery, but they were allowed to only do taste testing and sell closed bottles.
But at the new venue they will be able to sell glasses of wine, cocktails and more, she said.
A flat strip of the park along Graham Street, opposite the Farmgate Restaurant and Peckish in the Park, had been chosen as the ideal location for the new and expanded market, according to Ms Bromley.
"Having it in Jellybean Park really increased the revenue at Bomo Bulk, so hopefully it has the same kind of effect on businesses in that area," she said.
While the market was set up with the aim of brining people and energy back to the Nowra CBD, Ms Bromley said the change of venue had been forced by the Nowra CBD Revitalisation Committee cancelling the market's permit "without giving us any reason or warning or anything like that".
She said she was a member of the committee, but was not consulted about the cancellation.
At the new venue, "This is completely disconnected from that committee after they cancelled the permit," Ms Bromley said.
Nowra Chamber of Commerce President Jemma Tribe said local stores had benefitted from people stopping into the markets, and the decision to cancel the permit "hurt producers, hurt local businesses who were expecting foot traffic in the CBD, and it hurt the community who have clearly embraced these markets".
Ms Tribe congratulated Ms Bromley and fellow organiser Ali Henry for "turning around this ridiculous situation".
"They've done an incredible job to pull together a new permit and a new place ready to go so that the community isn't completely without a market for this week."
