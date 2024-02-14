Married more than half a century, Lola and Hal Wilson share their love story

Lola and Hal Wilson have been married for 61 years and although they've never paid much attention to Valentine's Day, it's crystal clear they still deeply care for one another, in sickness and in health.
The couple met in Sydney, introduced by each of their parents who worked together and Ms Wilson made the first move, asking Mr Wilson on a date to the cinema at 16-years-old, their second date was to the Royal Easter Show and the rest is history.
"Our personalities just clicked," Ms Wilson said.
"She's a gorgeous woman is what it is," Mr Wilson said.
The couple were married in 1963 in Parramatta and waited a couple of years to have children, as they followed their careers before extending their family.
"I think we were happy with our employment, Hal was happy being a manager of a big store and I was happy doing teaching," Ms Wilson said.
"Our wedding was beautiful, it was very simple and we got married in a beautiful church in Parramatta and then went to our reception in Alban at Westella, I think it was called."
Over 61 years, they spent a lot of time navigating the ups and downs of life and moved to Nowra for a promotion at Mr Wilson's work with HG Palmers electrical store, following the move, Ms Wilson opened Lyrebird Preschool in 1975.
They moved to Terara which flooded four weeks after they moved in and then they move to Millbank Road, where their two son's Brett and Scott grew up riding bikes along the streets.
"That's what our life was, it was family and if there was a birthday or something, it was always at our place and that's what I miss most is having family in a big group around us," Ms Wilson said.
"Every home we've had had a big family room or a big backyard where you can accomodate a big family."
As a self confessed, "pain in the neck", Mr Wilson's sense of humour and quick wit kept Ms Wilson laughing over the years, which they both agreed was an important part of a happy relationship.
"You do need some discipline though, don't you," Ms Wilson said.
Their advice for young couples was to not rush through life and to share their thoughts with one another.
"I think respect is an important word also, respect each others up-bringing, their family and their thoughts," Ms Wilson said.
"You can put respect in a lot of places and to me that's a very important word."
"We sort of work on each other, Lola's very good to me," Mr Wilson said.
"it's been a beautiful life really in my opinion."
Now the pair spend their time at IRT Greenwell Gardens Nowra as Mr Wilson had been diagnosed with dementia, their photo albums, family visits and afternoons spent outside by their plants brought from home are deeply cherished, despite missing big family events.
"We do a lot of puzzles and Hal helps, we watch television and we've got a lot of family who visit," Ms Wilson said.
"If we weren't in here and we were back in one of our homes it would be family there, the boys would be barbecuing and we would have made salads and things to go with it and they'd be standing around the barbecue with a lemonade or something because we didn't drink."
"We just live a lovely life," Mr Wilson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.