South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels enjoys a high level show of support

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 14 2024 - 9:17am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Governor Margaret Beazley AC KC spent time chatting with the North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels crew during the Nowra Show on Friday, February 9.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.