North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels enjoys a high level show of support

NSW Governor Margaret Beazley AC KC spent time chatting with the North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels crew during the Nowra Show on Friday, February 9.
"It was a great experience and an excellent opportunity to share the work our organisation undertakes in our community," said the organisation's chairperson, Luke Sikora.
"Her Excellency was particularly interested in our Meals Together program, which sees us bring members of the community together at events, lunches and social gatherings to break down social isolation.
"The Governor was particularly distressed to learn that when our volunteers visit our clients, it is often the only visit they receive all week," Mr Sikora said.
During the visit Ms Beazley spoke about an organisation operating in Sydney, cooking meals for those who were socially isolated, giving people an opportunity to socialise with other likeminded community members.
"The Governor was extremely generous with her time and genuinely interesting in our work - particularly the massive growth we are experiencing," Mr Sikora said.
"The Nowra Show was also a great experience for us to talk about the services we provide and successfully recruit more volunteers - which we are always looking for."
