Doug is still bowling up to compete on the greens after 50 years

At 95, Doug Logan has been playing lawn bowls for almost 50 years and is a legend of the local greens.
And he is continuing to play competition bowls despite his age.
The Coastal Waters aged care resident picked up his love of the sport after being introduced to it by his brothers, when aged in his late 40s and living at Summerland Point.
What started as a hobby soon became a passion and his name soon started featuring on competition lists over five decades.
"Last year I just thought I wouldn't do competition bowls anymore; I'll just stick to social," Mr Logan said.
"I go to the local Husky Bowling Club which isn't far from here.
"A couple of years before I was with a chap, and we won the major minors together. I've won that twice at Husky," he said.
"Now I go down every Wednesday to play - I'm still driving, and I'm fit as you can be!"
Mr Logan said regular bowls was vital to him staying healthy and feeling young.
But he was quick to reject any suggestion lawn bows was an old person's game.
"My son-in-law coaches bowls and he has coached a couple of young 16-year-olds who will be playing for Australia," Mr Logan said.
"It's not a game where you just put a bowl down, you have to understand what the grass is like, which way the wind is blowing and how fast the green is.
"It's similar to golf I guess, as you need to know about the elements. It sounds silly but that's the way it works and it's a complicated game," he said.
Mr Logan said the Coastal Waters lifestyle meant he had been able to continue pursuing his hobbies and living an independent, active lifestyle.
"There are very supportive here, they look after everybody," he said.
"It's fantastic - I come and go as I please and I can't speak highly enough of the place. There is something on every day."
