South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven's homeless figures double in just a few years

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 15 2024 - 12:58pm, first published February 13 2024 - 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The number of people sleeping rough, living in cars or couch surfing in the Shoalhaven doubled over a few short years from 2014-15 to 2021-22.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.