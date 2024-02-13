Shoalhaven's homeless figures double in just a few years

The number of people sleeping rough, living in cars or couch surfing in the Shoalhaven doubled over a few short years from 2014-15 to 2021-22.
And while the numbers fell slightly in 2022-23, the latest figures showed there were still 1431 homeless people in the Shoalhaven, according to a new Homelessness NSW report.
Supported Accommodation and Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra (SAHSSI) and Shoalhaven Homeless Hub CEO Penny Dordoy said many were in desperate situations, caught between a shortage of affordable housing and soaring cost of living.
The Homeless Hub offered a range of support and services, Ms Dordoy said, and while it was generally the most disadvantaged who accessed those services in the past, "we're seeing a new cohort of people".
"That is people who are choosing to pay their rent but go without food, so they'll come into us and get food bags so that they can keep their housing under control but know that they can come to us for other things."
Often they were people who were working but were on low wages, Ms Dordoy said, but were terrified of losing their homes because of the problems associated with finding alternative accommodation.
Meanwhile there was a steady increase in the number of people losing their rental homes through no-fault 90-day evictions, often so landlords could take advantage of the housing crisis by dramatically increasing rents or selling homes.
They were often long-term tenants who had been in homes 20 or 25 years, Ms Dordoy said, and often they were elderly and unfamiliar with the demands of trying to find somewhere else to live, or what support was available.
"It's on the increase, and we're seeing such stable, good, long-term tenants being evicted," she said.
Meanwhile SAHSSI had supported about 2000 women and children escaping domestic violence or at risk of homelessness already this year, Ms Dordoy said.
Costs were up about 40 per cent on the previous financial year, and numbers were also up, to the extent Ms Dordoy said she expected the number supported to nearly double from last year to this one.
While government have spoken of providing more affordable and social housing, Ms Dordoy said that was not enough as support services also needed to be expanded.
Homelessness NSW CEO Dom Rowe said extra support needed to be provided immediately.
"Right now, one out of every two people seeking help for homelessness in NSW do not receive it because underfunded services are full," she said.
"It is heartbreaking that women and their children fleeing domestic violence have to choose between staying in a dangerous home or sleeping in a tent or a car because they can't get the help they need.
"NSW must increase funding for specialist homelessness services, as Queensland has just done with a 20 per cent boost," Ms Rowe said.
"We must also urgently build more social and affordable homes. Right now just one in 20 homes are social housing but we need this to be at least one in 10 by 2050 to slash the 57,000-strong, decade-long waitlist and end NSW's homelessness crisis."
Ms Dordoy said problems in crisis accommodation laid bare the housing system's issues.
She said there were at least 100 people on the waiting list every time a place in crisis or emergency accommodation became available.
But because there were no pathways to help people leave crisis accommodation they were staying far longer than was ever intended, Ms Dordoy said, further choking the system.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.