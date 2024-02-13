Televisions help oncology patients enjoy some golden respite

Two new televisions have been installed in the Shoalhaven Cancer Care Centre's oncology day care area, thanks to a small but dedicated group of volunteers.
Shoalhaven Goes Gold came together a few years ago, dedicated to the memory of Nowra's Catherine Innes-Will who lost her life to melanoma, and Sussex Inlet's Georgia Fletcher who died from neuroblastoma at the age of 12.
While the group raised money to help find a cure for neuroblastoma, it has wound up by handing over its final $11,000 to the cancer care centre.
The money has been used to install two televisions and headsets in the oncology day care area, to entertain and comfort patients who were often in chairs form five hours or more each time they received chemotherapy treatment.
Shoalhaven Goes Gold president Suzanne Hammond-Warne said a lot of work including events, galas and raffles went into raising money to support the Shoalhaven's medical services.
And with the final donation handed over the the cancer care centre, Shoalhaven Goes Gold took an opportunity to visit the centre and view the television that had been installed.
Ms Hammond-Warne said it was "a memorable moment for everyone involved".
"The staff at the Shoalhaven Cancer Care Centre were truly amazing while my mother-in -law was undergoing treatment for melanoma," she said.
"Patients spend many hours undergoing chemotherapy so we are very pleased their time can be spent watching TV and hopefully taking their minds off the treatment for a short time."
The group's ambassador Sue Gregan who was the first person to ring the cancer care centre's bell after successful treatment, said providing the televisions would life a lot easier for patients.
She thanked all people who had contributed to the group's fundraising, as "we couldn't have doe it without you".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.