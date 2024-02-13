A $10,000 scholarship opportunity is open for Indigenous creatives across the region

For the second year in a row, the Indigenous Storytellers Scholarship will select a NSW-based indigenous Australian, including those in the Shoalhaven to assist their creative practice, awarding them thousands of dollars.
The Djuyalgal Scholarship (in the traditional Gathang language of the Worimi People), is an initiative founded by Facon Australia and the winner will receive $10,000 funded by Greater Bank.
There are nine categories to enter including fashion design, accessory design, art painting, music, dance, writing, digital art, film and photography, and category finalists will be mentored by industry leader and one overall winner awarded the $10,000.
Facon Magazine editor-in-chief Lara Lupish said the initiative aimed to empower Indigenous storytellers across New South Wales.
"[It provides] them with the resources and support necessary to contribute their unique perspectives to the creative arts landscape," Ms Lupish said.
Following winning the 2023 Indigenous Storytellers Scholarship, filmmaker Jahvis Loveday (from the Dyirbal tribe, born and raised on Bundjalung country in the Northern Rivers), said the program had a profound impact and they were privileged to be part of it.
"The scholarship helped me kick start incredible projects over the past year, collaborating with Indigenous artists from my region and beyond," Mr Loveday said.
"I am excited to see the level of artists in this year's event, showcasing various art forms."
Greater Bank chief distribution officer Emma Brokate said the inaugural scholarship last year was a success and Greater Bank was thrilled to be part of it again.
"To see Jahvis thrive under this scholarship is wonderful, so we're looking forward to being able to provide another talented Indigenous storyteller with this amazing opportunity," Ms Brokate said.
Creatives can apply by visiting the Facon Australia website, and the scholarship recipient will be announced on July 11 alongside NAIDOC week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.