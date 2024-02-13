Shoalhaven surfers in line to win major awards

TWO well known members of the Shoalhaven surfing fraternity are in line for Australian Surfing Awards.
Shoalhaven's Russell Bierke and Tyler Wright are both in the running to win awards.
Tyler in contention to win the Female Surfer of the Year and Russell hopes to be named the Male Surfer of the Year.
The other contender are Jacob Willcox and Ethan Ewing, in the men's and Molly Picklum and Steph Gilmore in the women's.
Russell is also in line to win the Heavy Water Award.
In what could be a busy night for the noted big wave surfer, Russell's film 'Outer Edge of Leisure' could pick up top prize in the Surf Clip of the Year - Surfer Award category.
The winners will be announced on February 28 at a formal invitation only event.
Surfing Australia recently the six surfers who will represent the nation at the upcoming ISA event in Puerto Rico.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.