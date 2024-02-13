South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven surfers in line to win major awards

By Damian McGill
Updated February 13 2024 - 2:13pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla's Russell Bierke. File picture: World Surf League
Ulladulla's Russell Bierke. File picture: World Surf League

TWO well known members of the Shoalhaven surfing fraternity are in line for Australian Surfing Awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.