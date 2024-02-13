JAM is inviting young performers to meet the wonderful Wizard of Oz

The Yellow Brick Road leading to the Emerald City and the Wizard of Oz is set to start from Nowra on Thursday, February 15.
That is when Junior Albatross Musicals is holding an information session for cast members interested in being part of its Wizard of Oz production during the October school holidays.
Junior Albatross Musicals, known simply as JAM, are part of the acclaimed Albatross Musical Theatre Company that is based in Nowra.
And they have gained the rights to perform The Wizard of Oz (youth edition) during the October school holidays.
JAM is specifically designed for children aged between 10 and 15 years, giving them the experience of performing live on stage at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
The experienced leaders provide tutoring in singing, dancing, choreography and acting with rehearsals and workshops each week leading up to the performances.
It all starts with the information session in the Nowra School of Arts at 5pm on Thursday, February 15.
Children and their parents are invited to attend and find out all about the production and details of the commitment required for workshops, rehearsal times, performance dates and how to enrol.
JAM rehearsals will be on Thursdays after school from 4pm to 6.15pm.
No experience is necessary and is open to all children who are aged 10 to 15 who want to be involved.
"JAM was started in 2017 and The Wizard of Oz will be our eighth junior production," said Director Julia Armstrong.
"Last year we had a successful season, performing Disney's Frozen JR with over 80 children performing on stage.
"In fact, we are proud to say that our performance of Frozen JR has been recognised by the CAT Awards (Combined Area Theatre) and the production has been nominated for 11 Awards including Best Production of a School or Youth Musical."
For further information, please visit www.amtc.org.au or contact producer Wendy Bilbey on 0413 361 005.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.