South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

JAM is inviting young performers to meet the wonderful Wizard of Oz

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 15 2024 - 10:03am, first published February 13 2024 - 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Yellow Brick Road leading to the Emerald City and the Wizard of Oz is set to start from Nowra on Thursday, February 15.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.