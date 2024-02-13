Judge hits out at the Shoalhaven's continued domestic violence 'blight'

District Court judge Christopher O'Brien has hit out at the number of domestic violence cases he is dealing with while sitting in Nowra.
He described domestic violence as "a very serious offence and a blight on our society", as well as being "abhorrent and totally unacceptable".
Judge O'Brien said domestic violence was often a misuse of power and dominance, and as such was "brutal, cowardly and inexcusable".
The power imbalance often meant offenders were in a position to enforce silence from their victims, he said.
Judge O'Brien made the comments while hearing a severity appeal from Rodney John Knowles, 49, of Jervis Street, Nowra, who was jailed for 18 months in the Nowra Local Court after being convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breaching an apprehended violence order following an incident in May 2023.
He was ordered to serve a minimum of nine months before being eligible for parole, despite his female victim refusing to provide a statement to police.
Evidence presented to the court stated Knowles punched the woman in the head several times and then hit her in the ribs with a stick.
The woman was bleeding from the nose and mouth when police arrived, according to a statement presented to the court, and was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital.
At the time, Knowles was on an intensive corrections order for offences against the same woman.
However, Knowles appealed against the sentence's severity, with his lawyer Peter Ryan saying Knowles agreed his behaviour was "unacceptable".
Mr Ryan told the court Knowles' troubles began around 2010 when he started using illicit substances and was diagnosed as having bipolar disorder.
After spending time in mental health care and drug and alcohol rehabilitation, Knowles spent several years out of trouble before spiralling back into illicit substance use in 2021, Mr Ryan said, leading to him being before the court.
But Knowles was determined to go back into drug and alcohol rehabilitation as soon as he was released from custody, Mr Ryan said.
Judge O'Brien said an early release was not possible because Knowles had breached the intensive corrections order.
"I can't do it, it's not the law," he said as he rejected the appeal.
Judge O'Brien also described the sentence given in the local court as "generous".
He was particularly critical of Knowles breaching the intensive corrections order, saying court orders were not to be ignored or "regarded as some empty rhetorical flourish".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.