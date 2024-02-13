South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Judge hits out at the Shoalhaven's continued domestic violence 'blight'

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 13 2024 - 1:17pm, first published 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

District Court judge Christopher O'Brien has hit out at the number of domestic violence cases he is dealing with while sitting in Nowra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.