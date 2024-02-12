The faces of The 150th Nowra Show, see the South Coast Register's photo gallery

The 150th Nowra Show was a hit over the weekend, drawing in hundreds from across the Shoalhaven and beyond.
The Nowra Show Society extended a huge thank you via social media to all those who contributed to the century and a half show, including dedicated volunteers, sponsors, entrants, locals and those among the committee.
"We have throughly enjoyed revisiting our fantastic history as we look towards the future." the post said.
"Over the coming weeks, we are excited to share all the little moments that made this years show special."
The show included the crowd favourite demolition derby, bucking bull rodeo, horse show jumping, children's petting zoo, working dog demonstrations and more.
Judges were busy at work the day before the show opened as entrants on Friday to see the top winners in the exhibition building.
Greendale's Cafe owner Allan Harvey was among entrants who cleaned up at the show, winning most outstanding bread and Scones, most outstanding jams and jellies, most outstanding pickles and preserves and bird of show in the poultry.
