South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

NSW Governor gives high praise for the 'absolutely superb' Nowra Show

GE
By Glenn Ellard
February 12 2024 - 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Governor Margaret Beazley AC KC has given the Nowra show plenty of praise while opening the 150th anniversary show on Friday, February 9.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.