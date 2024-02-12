NSW Governor gives high praise for the 'absolutely superb' Nowra Show

NSW Governor Margaret Beazley AC KC has given the Nowra show plenty of praise while opening the 150th anniversary show on Friday, February 9.
"It really is an absolutely superb show," said Ms Beazley, who spent several hours wandering around the show and checking out exhibitions.
Earlier in the show's committee rooms Ms Beazley spoke of the show's history that included several visits from the state's governors including Sir Robert Duff in 1894 and Gordon Samuels in 1999.
Governor Sir Philip Game opened the show in 1932 just months before sacking NSW Premier Jack Lang, Ms Beazley said, as a time the Great Depression was hitting Australia.
In fact the Nowra Show had been through two words wars and two great depressions during its 150 years, she noted.
In its early days it had even been visited by George Reid, who went on to become Australia's fourth Prime Minister, holding the office for 10 months in 1904 and 1905.
"This community is probably the only community in the whole of Australia who knows who the fourth Prime Minister was - George Reid." Ms Beazley said.
There was even a connection with Mary Reibey who appeared in the Australian $20 note, and was an ancestor of current Nowra Show Society president James Thomson.
Ms Beazley said Nowra was the sixth show in NSW to reach its 150th anniversary, but, "The Shoalhaven has, probably in many ways, more history than many others."
"Wow, what a heritage, but at the end of the day it is all about community," she added.
The community was heavily involved in the annual show, Ms Beazley said, with about 300 volunteers helping out and the show society boasting 60 to 70 members, making it "one of the largest committees of any agricultural show".
The fruits of all that work showed in the show's quality, Ms Beazley said, adding she and partner Dennis Wilson "have had the most marvellous time this afternoon".
