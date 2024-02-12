Ron McKinnon recognised for years of contributing to the Nowra Show's success

Shocked Nowra Show stalwart Ron McKinnon has been honoured with a special medal struck to recognise his huge contribution to the show over many years.
While the award's announcement was greeted by a huge show in the show society's committee room, Mr McKinnon said he was surprised by the recognition as he was only "one of many" working to prepare and present the show.
"We all know that we just do it, and we do it because we love it," he said
"We've all got a passion, I've got a passion about the show, I've got a passion about our history, I've got a passion about the timber industry."
Mr McKinnon said then medal was "an absolute honour".
It was presented by Royal Agricultural Society councillor Ron Smith and NSW Governor Margaret Beazley.
Mr Smith paid tribute to the many roles Mr McKinnon had played in the annual show, including being a competitor, announcer and organiser of the woodshop competition.
He had also been part of the show society for more than 40 years, Mr Smith said, a sponsor for more than 20 years, had provided his bullock team for more than 20 years, and for the 2024 show organised the Timber Through the Ages presentation.
"Ron is the epitome of a show volunteer, he has constantly donated his time and knowledge for the betterment of the Nowra Show." Mr Smith said.
Mr McKinnon was also a key part of the management and attractions committee, and n recent years had even jumped in a rally car to help entertain the crowd.
