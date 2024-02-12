Nowra Show's young woman moved here to care for the region's dairy cows

The Nowra Show's young woman, Maddy Perry was busy on Friday and Saturday as the face of the 150th anniversary Nowra Show.
The vet at the Nowra Veterinary Hospital said her duties at the show included, "Being around with the other young women, presenting ribbons, judging a few competitions, being presented and helping out."
However in coming days she will head to the regional competition in Penrith, hoping to win a place through to the state final conducted in conjunction with the Royal Easter Show.
The 25-year-old Ms Perry said she had big shoes to fill, as recent Nowra representatives Imogen Clarke and Lisa Horner had both won through to Sydney, with Ms Clarke the state runner-up.
Ms Perry moved to Nowra a year ago after completing her training in South Australia.
She said the strength of the local dairy industry was a key attraction.
"I moved here because I love dairy cows, so they are my special interest," she said.
"I love herd health, and especially the way dairy farmers put a lot of effort into creating products that feed the world.
"Without them we don't eat," Ms Perry said.
