Nowra Fresh Food Market's permit revoked forcing organisers to cancel this week

The Nowra Fresh Food Market was cancelled last minute this week, as organisers received notice from Shoalhaven City Council just hours before opening that their permit was revoked.
Organiser Jessica Bromley said she received the call around 11am from council, who said the permit was no longer valid considering the Nowra CBD Revitilisation Committee's name was no longer on it or in support of the event.
"Well I'm on that committee and I didn't know that was happening," Ms Bromley said.
She explained that for stall holders, particularly farmers, it could be a huge loss to them as orders were already packed and produce was harvested ready for the market.
"One stall holder said she relies on this market, it's part of her budgeting to be able to pay her rates and she needs that to pay her bills," she said.
Just last week organisers upgraded their public liability insurance, as they faced the same threat of cancellation then.
"The outpour of support has been astronomical though for something that could've been quite a sad day, people have been really rallying," she said.
They've had alternate venues put their hands up, including the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, as well as local businesses willing to donate resources to help rebuild the market.
A spokesperson from Shoalhaven City Council said the market was a fantastic event in partnership between local businesses and the Nowra CBD Revitalisation Committee.
"Unfortunately, Council received advice yesterday [Wednesday] indicating that the Committee has decided not to proceed with the market this week as there were some logistical challenges that could not be resolved in time for today's [Thursday's] market," the spokesperson said.
"Council will happily work with any event organiser to support the events continuing in Nowra CBD."
Nowra CBD Revitilisation Committee chair, James Caldwell said they were in support of the market, but as he was tasked recently to double check all of their paperwork following the resignation of a committee member, he found the markets safety precautions to be unsatisfactory.
"The section relating to the insurance was not completed, which creates a bit of a situation and we need to get that sorted out," Mr Caldwell said.
"All we're concerned about is if someones injured and there's a problem, who is supposed to have the insurance for it?"
"If we get the insurance sorted out tomorrow we can get them up and running anytime."
Mr Caldwell said the committee couldn't endorse something without proper safety precautions and he told both council and Ms Bromley the market was not properly covered.
Stall holders needed to personally determine if they had the correct individual coverage and provide proof of this, as well as the markets public liability insurance.
"It's very simply from what I understand, they need to ring their insurance, say this is what we've got and give us a copy," he said.
"We're most definitely in support of the market, and we were really pleased when Jessica joined the committee."
"Anything that we can do to bring people into the CBD is beneficial to the town, we're always looking for any idea so we can bring people into the CBD and activate the CBD more to help the business keep going."
