Disabled Surfers Association needs more volunteers for Gerroa event

The Disabled Surfers Association South Coast will be back in the water at Gerroa on Sunday, February 18.
But for the day to be a success the organisation is asking to more volunteers to register.
Plenty of surfing participants have come forward wanting to enjoy getting on a wave during the day, but the DSA has paused ticket sales until enough volunteers register to ensure the event can run safely.
People planning to volunteer are asked to let the organisers know they will attend by getting free tickets, by clicking on this link.
The annual surfing day that aims to put smiles of dials will take place at Emery Reserve, Gerroa, from 9am.
