Boat stuck on mud presents a difficult problem for Shoalhaven Marine Rescue

Marine Rescue Shoalhaven's new USafe rescue equipment proved ineffective when a crew was called to help a vessel in trouble on Wednesday, February 7.
Marine Rescue volunteers were deployed about 9pm to help a vessel that had become stuck at Old Man's Island, near Shoalhaven Heads, earlier in the day, with the vessel sitting on the mud in about 40 to 50cm of water and the motor not working.
The three occupants aged in their late 60s to early 80s gave it their all and attempted to paddle out of the situation, but struggled to overcome the strong wind and current.
Shoalhaven's smaller rescue vessel Shoalhaven 20 was sent to assist, but the distressed vessel was more than 500 metres for water deep enough for the Marine Rescue vessel to operate safely.
The crew deployed the USafe device in an attempt to get a line to the vessel, but it was outside the device's operational range.
With the tide coming in, the men on the distressed vessel made another effort to paddle out, and were able to get to a position where the Marine Rescue crew could pull them out of trouble and tow them back to the Greenwell Point boat ramp in the early hours of Thursday morning.
