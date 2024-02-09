Community comes together in support as Harvey James faces another big battle

Little Harvey James is facing another life or death battle.
The eight-year-old has already had to battle leukaemia after being diagnosed on 2020, resulting in him spending two years in the Sydney Children's Hospital.
But just when it looked like life was returning to normal for Harvey, mum Sallie and his two younger siblings, things recently took another unwelcome turn when a 13.6mm tumour was found on Harvey's brain.
With Sallie juggling the needs of Harvey's treatment along with caring for her two other children, the community is rallying to support the young family.
A fundraising day is being held at the Bomaderry Hotel on Sunday, February 25, featuring raffles and face painting.
Organiser and family friend Tayla Liddicoat said raffle tickets would be on sale from 4.30pm, with the action including face painting, auctions and plenty of prizes would start at 5pm.
"There's going to be prizes for everyone," she said.
A family-friendly event was planned, she said, similar to what was held to help support the family when Harvey's leukaemia was diagnosed in 2020.
On that occasion the organisers raised close to $5000, and "hopefully we can double it this time," Ms Liddicoat said.
Back in 2020 doctors started treating Harvey for bronchitis after mum Sallie noticed the normally active and irrepressible youngster started becoming lethargic, even telling his mother, "It hurts when I breathe."
But after further testing Harvey was diagnosed with high-risk T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a rare form of aggressive blood cancer.
"I was lost for words," Sallie said.
"I was so shocked. I never in a million years thought that was it."
Scans showed Harvey's heart had been pushed to the right side of his body, his left lung had collapsed and there was a build-up of fluid and cancer cells between his chest wall and lung.
Harvey was flown from Nowra to Sydney, marking the start of two years of treatment.
While focusing on Harvey's urgent medical needs, Sallie had to leave one-year-old daughter Amelia with family, and limit herself to just one visit a week, which was "really hard".
"I'd never been away from her, so even just me being gone for a few hours ... she was so upset," Sallie said.
Sallie was also pregnant with her third child, Archie, but "I pretty much ignored the pregnancy," she said.
"You just do what you have to do to get through."
While there were plenty of ups and downs through the treatment, Sallie said support from her home community and also the Starlight Foundation were vital in getting through it all.
