South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Man airlifted in a serious condition after crashing on Forest Road

GE
By Glenn Ellard
February 9 2024 - 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious condition following a single vehicle accident on Forest Road, Comberton, just after midday on Thursday, February 8.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.