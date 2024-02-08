Man airlifted in a serious condition after crashing on Forest Road

A man has been airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious condition following a single vehicle accident on Forest Road, Comberton, just after midday on Thursday, February 8.
The 46-year-old man was the only person in the car that crashed into a tree about 12.15pm.
He was trapped in the car until released by rescue personnel.
He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Officers from Nowra Highway Patrol are investigating the incident and are urging anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has any dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
