South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

A sneak peak at The Nowra Show, celebrating 150 years this weekend

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated February 8 2024 - 4:26pm, first published 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sneak peak at The Nowra Show, celebrating 150 years this weekend
A sneak peak at The Nowra Show, celebrating 150 years this weekend

The 150th Nowra Show will open its gates Friday, February 9, with judging almost complete, the show society have been busy at work in ensuring they're ready for the crowds to come

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.