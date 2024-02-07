Police search for two Shoalhaven men as part of Operation Amarok

Police have appealed for help to track down two people wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.
Travis Hall-Bowers, 29, and Garry Braddick, 26, are both wanted as part of Operation Amarok - aimed at arresting people wanted over domestic and family violence incidents.
Hall-Bowers is believed to frequent the Huskisson and Sanctuary Point areas, while Braddick is known to spend time in Nowra.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.