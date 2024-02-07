Penalty remains for Nowra man caught driving while disqualified

Jordan McAlister never learnt to read or write as he was growing up, so getting a driving licence was near impossible.
But that did not stop him driving, leading to him being convicted nine times for driving without a licence, and five times for driving while disqualified.
The last of those offences resulted in the 26-year-old from Maclean Street, Nowra, being jailed for six months when he faced the Nowra Local Court.
While he appealed the sentence's severity to the Nowra District Court, Judge Christopher O'Brien said the penalty was "not severe".
Judge O'Brien noted McAlister had been jailed for nine months for previous driving while disqualified offences, with the jail terms served in the community through intensive corrections orders.
McAlister was still serving an intensive corrections order at the time of the latest offence, although at the time he said he was only driving because he was moving a car to help his grandmother.
Judge O'Brien said the way the law usually worked was, "The more you offend, the greater the penalty."
McAlister's lawyer Harriet Skinner argued her client had turned his life around in recent months, despite his disadvantaged background.
She said McAlister had managed to obtain his learner's licence and "he is proud of himself for that".
However that was not enough to sway Judge O'Brien, who did not alter the six-month jail term or the 12-month disqualification from driving.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.