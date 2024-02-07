Vocal ensemble Eklektika is bringing Music and Peace to Nowra School of Arts

An inspiring concert series will make its way to Nowra this month, performed by vocal ensemble Eklektika, titled 'Music and Peace'.
The 12-voice ensemble have just finished performing their sell-out production at the Sydney Fringe Festival, Radiohead Uncovered and now they've turned their talents to fundraising for humanitarian aid.
All proceeds of Music and Peace will be donated to Médecins Sans Frontiers' (Doctors Without Borders') Israel-Gaza Appeal.
Award winning Illawarra based films and theatre composer, and Eklektika artistic director Judy Stubbs said like many, the group experienced a deep feeling of sadness and powerlessness in witnessing events occurring in the Middle East.
"One way that we can bring some light into this terrible darkness is through the healing power of music," Dr Stubbs said.
"As Henry Thoreau said, 'In a world of peace and love, music would be the universal language.
"The common thread is that all the works are about promoting peace, solidarity and healing."
The event will be held on Sunday, February 18 at 5pm, beginning with a meditation by Leaf Klevjer on Indian Tanpura, then Rita Woolhouse will perform unaccompanied Cello Suite No 2 in D minor.
A mix of original pieces are to be performed by Dr Judy Stubbs from Purcell, Max Bruch, Avo Part, George Harrison, Kate Bush, Prince and Radiohead, and a collection of new works specifically written for this concert series and Middle Eastern percussionist, Matt Bourne will join the evening.
"We're featuring a few of the songs from the recent Radiohead show - those with a more Middle Eastern feel," Dr Stubbs said.
"There's also some movements from a fusion mass, Under One Sky, I wrote under an Australia Council grant that brings together the Gregorian chant of my childhood with Sufi chant, and the moving poetry of human rights award-winning Palestinian poet, Mahmoud Darwish."
'It's a very eclectic mix of classical, traditional and contemporary music, so there is really something for everyone in this beautiful concert"
Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door or online here.
