Gardens fenced off after asbestos fragments found in Nowra Bridge mulch

Areas beside Illaroo Road in North Nowra and the Princes Highway in Bomaderry have been fenced off after asbestos was found in mulch laid on garden beds.
Transport for NSW confirmed fences had been erected around two sites where bonded asbestos fragments had been found in recycled mulch used on the Nowra Bridge project site.
However a Transport for NSW spokesperson has remained tight-lipped about how much of a health risk the fragments pose to the workers who placed the mulch on the garden beds, or people living or travelling nearby.
SafeWork NSW said asbestos posed a risk to human health only when elevated levels of asbestos fibres were breathed in.
"Non-friable asbestos, previously referred to as bonded asbestos, in sound condition represents a low human health risk," the authority said.
"However, friable asbestos materials or damaged, crumbling bonded asbestos, have the potential to generate, or be associated with, free asbestos fibres and therefore must be carefully managed to minimise the release of asbestos fibres into the air."
The Transport spokesperson said samples were taken last week after visual inspections of the sites, with some of those returning positive results for traces of bonded asbestos on Tuesday, February 6.
The spokesperson said Transport was working with the project contractor to carry out sampling and testing of all recycled mulch used across the project.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority had been notified of all positive results, and Transport was working with the contractor Fulton Hogan to prepare a plan to remove the material from the project site, the spokesperson said.
The detections near the Nowra Bridge were part of targeted testing for asbestos at locations where landscaping work had been completed using recycled mulch products in the past year.
It was sparked by the recent detection of bonded asbestos within recycled mulch at the Rozelle Parklands.
