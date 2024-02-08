South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Gardens fenced off after asbestos fragments found in Nowra Bridge mulch

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 8 2024 - 12:37pm, first published 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Areas beside Illaroo Road in North Nowra and the Princes Highway in Bomaderry have been fenced off after asbestos was found in mulch laid on garden beds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.