Busy season means Shoalhaven Animal Shelter has lots kittens that need homes

You can have the pick of the litter when it comes to kittens as the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter has lots.
It's been a very busy kitten season this year with 84 kittens arriving at the shelter from October - January.
As of today [Wednesday February 7] the shelter has 11 kittens waiting for their new home with another 12 in foster care until they are big enough to be desexed.
One of the shelter's kittens is Twinkle.
A "little wise soul", Twinkle is a female domestic short hair cat.
Twinkle, is super affectionate and kitty litter trained.
She needs to be kept inside at all times so she is always safe from harm.
Go here to learn more about adopting Twinkle.
