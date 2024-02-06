Opening offers opportunities for young Indigenous cricketers

Bomaderry's upgraded Artie Smith Oval earned plenty of praise during its official opening on Friday, February 2.
The day focused on opening pathways for Indigenous players to pursue cricketing success, starting with a Cricket NSW Foundation Indigenous youth cricket program aiming to make the sport accessible to First Nations youth.
Later in the day there were two T20 games featuring Indigenous players representing Big Bash League franchises the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers.
The games featured local players Kylie Chant playing for the Sixers women, and Kealen Blattner and Riley Ingram in the Thunder men side.
Players from both sides walked through cleansing smoke before play started.
Plenty of spectators turned up at the oval to watch as the Thunder recorded a convincing win in the women's game 121 to 6/72, while the Thunder also won the men's game 8/134 to the Sixers' 96.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.