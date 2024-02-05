Berry Show sponsors breakfast featured world champion wood chopper David Foster OAM

The Berry Show Society held a sponsors breakfast on Saturday, with special guest champion wood chopper David Foster OAM in attendance who spoke at the event.
Held at Il Locale on Queen Street, the breakfast was aimed as a thank you to local businesses who sponsored the show, and highlighted the strong community spirit in the area.
Show committee member and chief steward Rob McIntosh said it was a great honour to have Mr Foster back again this year, who had fond memories with most of the committee, as well as stating an appreciation for the sport.
"We treasure our relationship with Dave, it really means a lot," Mr McIntosh said.
"Wood chopping is a sport of not only brute strength, but of precision and endurance."
"Dave is an OAM, he's recognised in the Aussie sports hall of fame, holds world records and has achieved over 1000 championships at state, national and global levels, he's had an amazing career."
Mr Foster extended a warm thank you to all The Berry Show sponsors and compared the region to his home state of Tasmania.
"We really rely on you [sponsors] so much, so thank you for your generosity and year after year, you reach in and put your hands in your pockets," Mr Foster said.
Mr Foster had been coming to the Berry Show for decades and said it was a particularly special seeing the women's side of the sport grown in the area.
"It's great to put the ladies back into it and the world is really in a different place," he said
Mr Foster has won 186 world titles, one of which was won consecutively for 21 years, and he said that was in thanks to associating himself with a fantastic sport of wood chopping.
His son competed at The Berry Show over the weekend, which gave Mr Foster even more of an appreciation for the committee, as he said the show society's passion was admirable.
"Imagine all the tough times over 136 years," he said.
"I'm talking about the passion people have held throughout wars and pandemics and so much more and all of that couldn't happen without sponsors."
