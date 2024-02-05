South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven FC's impressive coaching list just keeps on booming

By Staff Reporter
Updated February 5 2024 - 3:13pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Banks [left] and James Eldred. Image supplied
Brad Banks [left] and James Eldred. Image supplied

Shoalhaven FC is excited to have retained the services of coach Brad Banks for the 2024 season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.