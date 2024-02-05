Shoalhaven FC's impressive coaching list just keeps on booming

Shoalhaven FC is excited to have retained the services of coach Brad Banks for the 2024 season.
Brad has been a long serving coach in the Shoalhaven mentoring boys and girls for the past 30 years in all ages and competitions from grass roots to NSW Country teams.
The respected coach, after successfully forming and guiding the women's team in 2023, is excited for the challenges that the 2024 season will hold for his talented squad.
His signing was announced on the club's Facebook page.
He looks forward to witnessing how the SFC Women's team confront and overcome the many obstacles that will be placed in front of them this year after their triumphant 2023 season.
Brad would like to thank the team's many sponsors and thank them for assisting our players in reaching their goals in 2024.
James Eldred will be joining Brad will be on the sidelines.
An experienced player at the highest level of the game, James, will be beginning his coaching journey with the SFC women's team in 2024.
James comes with a high-octane infectious personality, that underpins a wealth of knowledge that he hopes can assist our players to improve and continue their development.
