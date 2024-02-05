Isaac's voice and journey in life impresses the Australian Idol judges

When he was homeless six months ago Isaac McCallum never dreamed he would be presented with one of Australian Idol's prized golden tickets.
The Burrill Lake singer put his hands to his face last night [Sunday February 4] when told that he would progress to the show's next level - the golden ticket.
Australian Idol judges Kyle Sandilands, Amy Shark and Marcia Hines all voted yes for Isaac to continue and in Marcia's case it was a "hell yes".
The judges were impressed by his performance of Lewis Capaldi's 'Bruises.
They were impressed by where he has come from which included being homeless and busking to get food and pay for accommodation.
Isaac, who collects shopping trolleys for a living when he is not busking, told the judges and the wide television audience that he had some rough patches in his life.
"I feel so proud of myself to be standing here," he said.
"I am 100 percent ready to stop pushing trolleys and I am ready for the big stage."
The judges also think Isaac is ready for the big stage.
Amy suggested that the Burrill Lake singer could well be the next Australian Idol winner, while Marcia was equally as impressed.
"I kind of think you are one of the best vocalists I have heard for a long time," Marcia said.
For Isaac, as his idol journey continued, it was a case of always believing in himself.
