Charlie Owens has been crowned the Berry Show Young Woman of the year

The Berry Show Young Woman of 2024, has been awarded to Charlie Owens, who couldn't believe the news when her name was read allowed at The Berry Show over the weekend.
"When she called out my name, I was really shocked and had to quickly gathered myself," Ms Owens said.
"I think I kind of blacked out a little, I think the first thing I said was wow, just because I was so shocked.
"I feel proud of myself, but I also have this new kind of pride that I get to represent my community, to a more suburban city mindset they might not appreciate the shows, so I want to share that love of shows and community pride."
At 19-years-old, Ms Owens lives in Kiama but has worked at The Berry Team Shop for the last two years, which was her sponsor for the show this year.
Being homeschooled for most of her life she was able to travel with her family and gain an appreciation to the world around her, which now extends to her pride in representing Berry.
With a creative spirit, Ms Owens is currently doing a diploma of Visual Art and plans to continue further education with hopes to one day work in the arts, possible as an art teacher.
With just over two weeks to prepare for the zone finals in Penrith, Ms Owens will compete against other young women and if successful, will then go to the The Land Sydney Royal Ag Show NSW Young Women final.
"For the first two days after the win, I was kind of in shock and now I just need to prepare for the zones," Ms Owens said.
"Even though it's been really nice to enjoy this, I now need to refresh my brain, a few things would be understanding the kind of questions the judges will be asking.
"Mostly agriculture and understanding what's happening in a political sense and things like that."
