Charlie Owens has been crowned the Berry Show Young Woman of the year

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated February 7 2024 - 5:23pm, first published 5:22pm
Charlie Owens will compete in Penrith at the NSW Young Woman Competition Zone 2 Finals, following her win at The Berry Show. Picture by Holly McGuinness
The Berry Show Young Woman of 2024, has been awarded to Charlie Owens, who couldn't believe the news when her name was read allowed at The Berry Show over the weekend.

Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

