Personnel from Shoalhaven agencies take part in state wide training exercise

Personnel from Shoalhaven State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service, Marine Rescue and NSW Maritime joined colleagues from across the state in a major training exercise on Saturday, February 3.
Who Let the Boats Out was a multi-agency flood rescue exercise led by the SES, designed to develop the capability of on-water operators and incident management team members while also building relationships and partnerships between emergency service agencies.
It resulted in 20 boats with more than 40 local SES volunteers, joined by operators from Marine Rescue NSW and NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Maritime, take to waterways in the Shoalhaven.
NSW SES Zone Commander, Superintendent Tom Jory said SES volunteers from across the region would benefit from the training exercise.
"While these on-water skills are invaluable, the benefit that the volunteers will reap most will be the ability to respond seamlessly and efficiently with other agencies in real-life emergencies," he said.
"The exercise will ensure that volunteers are better acquainted with each service's vessels and operating styles so we can join forces and serve the community when needed."
SES Shoalhaven Commander Adam Carney said, Who Let the Boats Out was the largest simultaneous boating exercise in the Shoalhaven for the local volunteer agencies in more than a decade.
"Volunteers from Wollongong to the Ulladulla, had their boating mettle tested as they practiced maneuvering, launching and docking vessels, recovering persons overboard, radio communications, troubleshooting boats, fire drills and navigation," he said.
"By training together, our volunteers can be as ready as possible to support their communities when needed.
"While not all in the same location, we were still able to work on the same skills at the same time," Mr Carney said.
The weekend exercise saw volunteers on the Shoalhaven River operating around the Shoalhaven Heads and Greenwell Point areas, and on Lake Conjola.
They were among more than 150 boats from volunteer emergency services agencies taking part in the operation across the state.
The SES is continuing to look for volunteers, and if you could see yourself on the water and would like to join the team visit https://www.ses.nsw.gov.au/get-involved/volunteer/
