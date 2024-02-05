Kevin Henry retires after 35 years protecting Nowra's community

As a young boy growing up in East Nowra, Kevin Henry wanted to become a police officer "from the moment I understood who they were".
And after fulfilling that ambition he was able to spend the next 35 years based at the Nowra station - retiring last week as Nowra's longest serving police officer
As he closed the book on his policing career, the former Sergeant Henry said he was supposed to be sent to Port Kembla following his graduation from the Police Academy.
But just before marching out from the academy he slipped and fell during the final obstacle course challenge, breaking his leg and dislocating his ankle.
He said it was mid-winter at Goulburn, and the assessment called on him to make his way across monkey bars that were wet and slippery.
"After I fell I tried to get up but my foot was pointing in the wrong direction," Mr Henry said.
"They told me to get up, but I said 'I don't think I can'."
That was on a Friday and Mr Henry was operated on that night before being back at the academy on the Monday for the final week of exams.
Unable to complete his final assessment, Mr Henry was sent to the Nowra Police Station because it was easier for him to reach, and he spent several months working behind the scenes, coming to understand the importance of processes, paperwork and systems.
He said he was grateful for this time, as it taught him about the importance of following procedures, and what happened when things went wrong.
"I was held up for six months, coming to Nowra to perform a number of duties until I was fit enough to complete my final assessment," he said.
"I was sworn in during December at the academy after completing my physical assessment on my own.
"I quickly found a uniform, donated by staff and was sworn in on my own by the principal of the academy at that time, Superintendent Ken Moroney who later went on to be the Commissioner," Mr Henry said.
"The swearing in was witnessed by my wife Fiona.
"Before being sworn in the commander at that time, Chief Inspector Harry Hiscox, walked past me one day and said, 'By the way young fellow, you're staying at Nowra once you are sworn in'."
Working in the town where he grew up brought its own advantages - especially when dealing with older victims of crime, who were often the parents of his childhood friends.
"If anything it was a little bit of an advantage because they knew me, I knew them, and things were a whole lot easier," Mr Henry said.
"Everyone I came across was always genuinely interested in what I did and how it came about."
Mr Henry said he hoped he played a part in making a difference to his home town.
He was also involved in several firsts and lasts during his time in Nowra.
"I was a member of the first anti-theft team, I was part of the first beat police unit, working with John Irlam and Sergeant Reg Norwood," Mr Henry said.
"We performed beats walking the CBD and residential areas covering some shifts to 2 and 4am.
"I was the last appointed lock-up keeper and sector supervisor appointed to the Berry sector that had three officers attached at that time.
"I was the first and last Scenes Of Crime Officer (SOCO) due to police being taken out of that role when it was civilianised."
Mr Henry said all his experience came together when he was promoted to sergeant and took on the crime coordinator role.
"The crime coordinator was responsible for many things but primarily the team leader of a valuable team consisting of the intelligence cell, licensing, Aboriginal liaison, crime prevention, youth liaison and domestic violence," he said.
"Some real achievements were made by this unit internally and externally including the community sponsored purchase of a crime prevention unit vehicle with some productive relationships created with the community and external agencies.
"That was a job I really enjoyed as all my previous experience catered for this role."
Mr Henry said his focus had always been on crime prevention, victim support and protection, while encouraging offenders to work with agencies to prevent further brushes with the law.
He said he was fortunate to have worked with some "exceptional police officers" over the years.
"I was privileged to work with government medical officer Dr Bill Ryan and coroner Brian McKeogh and to learn and complete my duty under their instruction in the traditional ways," Mr Henry said.
"I had the privilege to work with Bob Williamson and Wayne Benney, both mentors and long servicing crime scene investigators."
There were also the early sergeants including Dennis Kelly, Reg Norwood, Barry Passlow, Steve Jones, Barry Hope, Peter Palywoda, Chris Ingram, Dave King and Adrian Danslow who helped shape Mr Henry's career as well as the local community.
"I have to mention one particular boss and that is Chief Inspector John Crick," Mr Henry said.
"He was a mentor and a great man. I remember him clearly residing and tendering to his garden in the residence next to the Court House."
Mr Henry also thanked his wife and children "who have always been there and have also worn the brunt of police work"
"I am particularly proud of the fact that my time attached to the Nowra patrol, Shoalhaven Local Area Command and the South Coast Police District resulted in being the longest serving officer attached to the Nowra Police Station."
