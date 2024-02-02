Nowra's Maddy Collier teaching AFLW skills in the Philippines

Nowra's Maddy Collier continues to make a splash on the AFL scene.
Only this time it is overseas.
The Sydney Swans AFLW player has been in the Philippines, and attended Philippine Australian Football League training.
The training session was put on in Manila because Maddy was in the area, and able to offer some helpful hits, ahead of a game against an Irish team played under international rules.
The PAFL also put on an Auskick session, with Maddy spending time with some of the keen young players.
