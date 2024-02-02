Two weeks out until The Kangaroo Valley Show, championing agriculture and community

The 137th Kangaroo Valley Show is fast approaching as it's held over February 16 and 17, 2024.
Highlighting agriculture across the region, the show society have been hard at work to create an exciting show this year with something for the whole family on offer.
Kangaroo Valley Show Society president Stephen Wilson said they've tried to keep ties to their roots while expanding enough that young people can continue to enjoy the atmosphere.
"We have changes as the years go on, but basically we stick to those roots, it's very much aimed at the community and we are quite a small community," Mr Wilson said,
"It's a chance to gather, get together and do everything from show produce and cattle,"
"And of course there's sideshow alley and children's events, it all really brings the community together and it's a lovely tradition every year."
This year the return of tent talks will be a feature, where local makers and shakers will speak to an audience and be interviewed, which includes expertise from local dairy farmers, motor enthusiasts and more.
They will also feature the Outback Stockman, a show with whip cracking excitement and traditional features, as well as sheep dog trials, milking demonstrations a children's petting zoo and old school machinery, like steam powered engines.
This year will also feature the continuation of an indigenous perspective, Mr Wilson said, with first nations people conducting a welcome to country, a corroboree, and workshops across the two days.
"Like all these shows, they rely 100 per cent on volunteers," Mr Wilson said.
"Without them we can't run a show, as the same way we can't run the show without our sponsors, and some of our local businesses have been fantastic."
Tickets for the show are available by clicking here.
