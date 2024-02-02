South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Two weeks out until The Kangaroo Valley Show, championing agriculture and community

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated February 2 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kangaroo valley Show is just two weeks away. Picture by Sam Baker
The Kangaroo valley Show is just two weeks away. Picture by Sam Baker

The 137th Kangaroo Valley Show is fast approaching as it's held over February 16 and 17, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.