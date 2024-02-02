Stockland sells Nowra shopping centre in 'great news' for the region

Nowra's Stockland shopping centre has been sold to an undisclosed buyer.
Stockland said only, "It has been a pleasure to work with and for our valued retailers, customers and Nowra community for 20 years."
The sale is the latest stage in a tumultuous history for the shopping centre that opened in 1982 at about half the size of the original plan.
It took two commissions of inquiry before the shopping centre was approved, after Shoalhaven Council rejected the application following concerns raised by local retailers.
Shoalhaven City Councillor Greg Watson was mayor at the time, and said he was given three hours to some up with conditions of consent to attach to the application when the commissioner arrived for the second hearing, because he was going to recommend the Planning Minister approve it.
"So I had three hours to get the draft conditions of consent to him, which was a near impossible task."
Cr Watson said the original plan had a two-storey shopping centre with offices upstairs and fabric sails on the top, but the sails and upper storey soon disappeared during amendments to the plan.
The original developer sold the centre to AMP, which operated what was then known as Nowra Fair until 2003, when Stockland took control of AMP Diversified Property Trust.
The shopping centre's name was changed to Stockland Nowra.
In 2012 Bob Ell of Leda Holdings approached council asking to buy the six hectares of land at the back of the existing shopping centre.
"I said I don't think you can, I think we've pretty well committed it to Stocklands," Cr Watson said.
But with two companies talking of developing the land council called for public expressions of interest.
"Bob Ell came in with an offer of $19 million, which was very nice because up until then Stockland had only been offering us $8 million," Cr Watson said.
Leda Holding put together a $65 million plan for a new 31,126 square metre shopping centre that would link into the existing Stockland Nowra.
It was due to contain two discount department stores, a new major supermarket, specialty stores and 1500 parking spaces - some of them underground.
Stockland replied with an offer of $20 million for the land, drawing up its own plans to expand the shopping centre.
It included a 6000 square metre discount department store beside the existing K-Mart outlet, a 4000 square metre supermarket, and 45 specialty stores.
The plan also included major changes to parking, with some going on the roof and accessed via the Jane Street overpass, with others provided underground.
Facing two possible shopping centre development, council went with the Leda Holding offer, which Cr Watson said was unconditional, while Stockland's offer was conditional on satisfactory development approvals being issued.
Cr Watson said Leda was given development consent for its proposal, then later sold the plans and land to Stockland for $28 million.
Stockland later spoke of tightening economic times leading to the Nowra expansion being shelved.
However Cr Watson believed the decision not the follow through with the Nowra expansion was aimed at protecting Stockland's investment at its Shellharbour centre.
He said Stockland had "strangled" Nowra by holding on to virtually all the land between North Street and Junction Street, and news of the sale was good for Nowra.
"This sale is a damn good thing, I just hope they've sold the rest of the land with it," Cr Watson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.