Upgraded oval officially opened to kick off a day of activities

The Shoalhaven's new state of the art sporting facility has been officially opened ahead of a day of sporting and cultural activities.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, was joined by State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, and Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley as she officially opened the improved facilities.
Mrs Phillips said there were "significant investments" from the State and Federal Governments, along with Shoalhaven Council, to make Bomaderry the premium destination for regional sporting events.
"I am absolutely thrilled to officially open the revitalised sporting complex at Artie Smith Oval today - and what a transformation," Mrs Phillips said.
The Shoalhaven southern community and recreational precinct's Artie Smith Oval upgrade received $8 million under the Australian and NSW Governments' Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
Upgrades include a new AFL and cricket oval, clubhouse, amenities, cricket pitches, croquet courts and clubhouse, and parking.
They were officially opened on Friday, February 2, with the day also including an Indigenous youth cricket program at 9.40am, a smoking ceremony at 1:30pm followed by a women's T20 match, and a men's T20 match at 5pm.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander teams representing the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers are playing in the men's and women's games.
Mrs Phillips said the upgraded facilities were at the level local people deserved after years of natural disasters, COVID-19 and challenging economic circumstances.
She said the facilities at Artie Smith Oval also had the potential to host regional and national bodies looking to host events outside of major cities.
"I've long been a champion of the Shoalhaven Community and Recreation Precinct because I can see the benefit state of the art facilities like this can bring to our broader region, supporting local jobs, boosting tourism and showcasing our region to a national audience," Mrs Phillips said.
Meanwhile State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, has hit out at Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley for cutting him out of official proceedings at the opening.
Mr Ward said he obtained the largest component of grant funding from the former Coalition Government, but was shunted by the mayor from the official program in favour of her Labor friends who had nothing to do with the project.
"It's just payback for my campaign against her 44 per cent rate increase. It's petty, nasty, and just plain rude," Mr Ward said.
"Amanda Findley tried to cut out the Artie Smith Oval project from council's budget in 2016. Today she was cutting the ribbon. What a hypocrite," he said.
"I am proud to have secured more than $6 million from the NSW Government as part of funds made available to support the recovery of bushfire impacted communities.
"These funds were allocated by the former Coalition government during my time as a minister," Mr Ward said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.