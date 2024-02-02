LMC Soup kitchen is reopening, offering warm meals to anyone who needs it

The LMC Soup Kitchen, Nowra will reopen in one week, servicing those in need of a warm meal and connection at no cost.
Located at the Nowra School of Arts Annexe on Berry Street arranged by St Michaels Church, they'll open their doors from 10.30am until 1pm, on Friday, February 9.
The kitchen will be open fortnightly, serving tea, coffee and a warm lunch and cakes, everyone is welcome to join whether they are struggling to make ends meet are feeling isolated, or something else entirely.
Organiser Shannon Chittick said the kitchen was a great way for people to connect and although they closed over Christmas, they were otherwise open year round.
"We try to make it a really welcoming environment with table cloths and proper cutlery and plates to provide a stress free environment that has a bit of dignity and listening," Ms Chittick said.
"A lot of people say they really enjoy being able to come, relax, leave all of their troubles behind for a while and meet friends for a lot of people that come weekly.
"Often people say they've been feeling lonely and isolated and coming here has given them an outlet and people to talk to."
For those unable to make it to the LMC Soup Kitchen on Friday's, there's a variety of other places in the region which offer a free warm meal, or discounted food.
Offers a community pantry with discounted food items and are able to provide assistance to shelters and individuals who may be in need of furniture or other needs. Open six days a week, excluding Sunday.
A discounted charity-run supermarket offering an array of groceries at an affordable rate, including fresh fruit and vegetables.
A not-for-profit organisation travelling the Illawarra weekly, including Bay and Basin and Nowra. Offering hampers of low cost hampers, with a normal size hamper at $65 and jumbo hampers at $100, gluten free and vegan options are also available. On Thursdays every week from 5pm to 6pm they will be at at the Nowra School of Arts (Carpark), Berry Street, Nowra and from 3pm to 4pm, they will be located in Bay and Basin at 20 Birriga Ave, Worrowing Heights.
Salt offer a number of assistance programs, with their Salt Store one of them, open Tuesday and Thursdays from 10.30am to 1pm at 5-19 Birriley St, Bomaderry. The store offers the opportunity for those struggling with financial difficulties to collect free groceries.
