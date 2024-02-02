LMC Soup kitchen is reopening, offering warm meals to anyone who needs it

A not-for-profit organisation travelling the Illawarra weekly, including Bay and Basin and Nowra. Offering hampers of low cost hampers, with a normal size hamper at $65 and jumbo hampers at $100, gluten free and vegan options are also available. On Thursdays every week from 5pm to 6pm they will be at at the Nowra School of Arts (Carpark), Berry Street, Nowra and from 3pm to 4pm, they will be located in Bay and Basin at 20 Birriga Ave, Worrowing Heights.