Manildra's newest gluten dryer still offline after three explosions

Manildra's newest gluten dryer, that has been the site of three explosions, remains out of action as investigations into the incidents continue.
Manildra Group Shoalhaven Starches site manager Tertius Jones said the company had brought in the dryer's manufacturers, their peers, and explosion experts from all over the world in an effort to get to the bottom of what was going wrong.
"We're still busy with investigations and getting things ready to get it started up again, but as we said previously everything worked according to what it should be, all the explosion protection devices worked accordingly, so it was basically a controlled explosion, but we're still busy with investigations," Mr Jones said.
"We believe that next time we start it up we will have sorted all the problems."
Meanwhile work is continuing on building a new packing plant connected to the rail network on the northern side of Bomaderry's Bolong Road.
"We're building a new packing facility to move our packing into the 21st century," Mr Jones said.
Stages one and two of the changed operation would be carried out with the existing staff, Mr Jones said, but stage three would require extra workers.
He said that was about three years off.
