On the eve of The Berry Show, the showground was bustling in preparation

The Berry Show Society have been busy decking out the Berry Showground in the lead up to the 136th show, as gates open Friday, February 2 at 9am.
Show Society President John Miller was hard at work on Thursday, alongside volunteers, stewards and judges as they readied the showground for hundreds of visitors over Friday and Saturday.
The event runs across Friday, February 2 and Saturday, February 3 with little dog limbo, a rodeo, wood chopping events, agriculture competitions and so much more.
Chief Stewardess Sharon Jeffery said this year there was a particularly large art exhibit, but plenty of fresh produce, cakes and crafts to go alongside them.
"For 2024 we have an extremely large art section," Ms Jeffrey said.
"There's plenty of photographs to look at, lots and lots of fruit and veggies, some beautiful decorative flowers, cut flowers, we have a woodwork section, spinning and weaving, quilts, crochet, cakes, we can't forget the cakes.
"And the junior section i smassive this year, so we'd like everyone to come and have a look."
